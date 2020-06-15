LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

