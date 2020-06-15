Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $475.00 at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $482.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

