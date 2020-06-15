LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $277.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $945.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $954.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
