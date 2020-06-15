LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $277.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $945.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $954.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

