Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 22.46 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 20.15

Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.90% -7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 209 824 1356 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions competitors beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

