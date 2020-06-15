LEOcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $682.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $114,966.01 and approximately $682.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,210.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.02453189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.02507954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00469257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00688819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00551564 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

