Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday. Cfra raised their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

