Lennar (LEN.B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LEN.B opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. Lennar has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

