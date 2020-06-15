Laurentian Raises Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$57.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$51.54 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 2.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 25th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total value of C$31,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at C$2,023,026.88. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total value of C$691,995.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,696 shares in the company, valued at C$872,032.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $1,475,168.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

