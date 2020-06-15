Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.