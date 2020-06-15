Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of LAUR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

