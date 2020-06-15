Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $113,589.70 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $113,589.70.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.61. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

LARK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

