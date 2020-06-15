Lamden Price Up 7.7% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $12,509.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

