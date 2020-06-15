Lake Street Capital Trims StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Target Price to $10.00

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in StarTek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in StarTek by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

