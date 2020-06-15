LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.26. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 70.29% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%. Analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,405,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LAIX by 3,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 970,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

