Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $165.24. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.18.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.