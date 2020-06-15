Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
