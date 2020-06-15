Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

