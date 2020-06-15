Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. 21,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,490. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

