Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.37. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 75.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,252 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

