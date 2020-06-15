Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

