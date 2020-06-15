Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $162,958,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after buying an additional 445,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

