Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.24. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.