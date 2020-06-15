Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 91.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 74.75 ($0.95).

JUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Just Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 59.10 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $590.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($51,553.93).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

