JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

