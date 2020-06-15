JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Temenos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Temenos stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00.

