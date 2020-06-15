JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.40 ($2.83).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 149.15 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of £113.95 ($145.03).

In other news, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($63,737.04). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

