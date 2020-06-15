JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

