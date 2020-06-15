JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $50.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.91. New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in New York Times by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

