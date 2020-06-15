Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $226.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $193,365.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 57,259 shares of company stock worth $480,011. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Joint by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Joint by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

