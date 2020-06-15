Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of JOUT opened at $80.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JOUT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

