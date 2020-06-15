Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

JMPLY opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

