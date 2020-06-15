John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.02% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,497. The company has a market cap of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBSS. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

