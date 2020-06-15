Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $290.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.68.

RingCentral stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -207.84 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $424,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,912 shares of company stock worth $35,249,549. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in RingCentral by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

