Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($10.89).

ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.44.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

