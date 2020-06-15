Jefferies Financial Group Increases Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Price Target to GBX 275

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 256 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UANC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

Urban&Civic has a 12-month low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.50 ($3.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07.

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.