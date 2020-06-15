Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dart Group (LON:DTG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Dart Group (LON:DTG) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,570 ($19.98) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Monday, May 25th.

LON DTG opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.16) on Friday. Dart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,950 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($77,892.33).

Dart Group Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

