Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $160.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $340,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $266,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

