Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €52.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

