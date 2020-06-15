Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 94 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 107.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

