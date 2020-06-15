Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

