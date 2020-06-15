IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) CEO Acquires $46,050.00 in Stock

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.73. 13,871,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. IZEA Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.34.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IZEA. ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

