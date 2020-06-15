Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.54.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

