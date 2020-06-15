istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of istar by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 103,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of istar by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 272,944 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,547,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of istar by 3,168.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 928,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in istar by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

STAR stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. istar has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

