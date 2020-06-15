iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. 13,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

