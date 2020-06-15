Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intevac by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intevac by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC opened at $5.54 on Monday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

