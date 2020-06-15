InterXion (NYSE:INXN) vs. Sabre (NYSE:SABR) Critical Comparison

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get InterXion alerts:

91.0% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InterXion and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 7.51% 5.82% 1.58% Sabre -3.09% 5.38% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterXion and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sabre 2 4 2 0 2.00

InterXion currently has a consensus price target of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $13.79, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than InterXion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterXion and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 8.96 $36.75 million $0.66 117.29 Sabre $3.97 billion 0.59 $158.59 million $0.83 10.25

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than InterXion. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InterXion has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.