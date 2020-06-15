Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the first quarter on a mixed note. The year-over-year improvement in revenues on solid uptake of the Omnipod system, both in the United States and international markets, looks encouraging. The momentum of Omnipod DASH is encouraging based on the solid uptake in new geographies. The company’s plans of further geographical expansion buoy optimism. Meanwhile, Insulet’s efforts to minimize supply disruptions during the coronavirus-led economic debacle are noteworthy. The sales calls are being conducted through Webex. Year-to-date, Insulet has been outperforming its industry. However, the contraction of both gross and operating margins is concerning. Further, the company had to pause the Horizon trial at the beginning of March in order to address a software anomaly. Also a highly leveraged balance sheet is concerning.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.95.

PODD stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.47. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $99,362,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

