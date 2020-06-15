Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

IBP stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

