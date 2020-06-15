Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $113,900.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Carrieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $369,729.36.

NSSC opened at $23.66 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,451 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

