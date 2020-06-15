Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

