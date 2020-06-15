Insider Selling: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Sells 156,968 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.84% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AESE shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

