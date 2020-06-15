Insider Selling: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Sells 156,968 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AESE shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
